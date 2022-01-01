Go
Toast

Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

Upscale Mexican Cuisine, a combination of tex mex and Mexican fare.

5800 Broadway St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beef Fajita Taco$4.95
Corn
Caldito De Pollo Bowl$13.95
Diced chicken breast with cilantro, Hass avocado, potatoes, carrots and rice in our savory chicken broth.
Chicken Fajita Taco$3.95
Tortilla$0.30
Handmade Tortillas Dozen$3.00
Flour
Enchiladas Verdes$13.95
Two cheese or chicken enchiladas covered in our tangy tomatillo sauce, melted queso
Monterrey, and topped with sour cream. Served with guacamole.
Bean & Cheese Taco$2.50
Ceviche Del Mar$11.95
16oz Fresh cooked fish, with cilantro, onion and tomato in a lime juice and olive
oil-based marinade. Served chilled with sliced Hass avocado and crackers.
See full menu

Location

5800 Broadway St

San Antonio TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smoke Shack Catering

No reviews yet

WE ARE SOLD OUT!!! Please call us at 210-957-1430 if you have any questions, or email us at bastethanksgivingever@gmail.com.

Bistr09

No reviews yet

There's Always Something Going On at B9
Bistr09 is a classic French brasserie newly created by renown French Chef, Damien Watel & wife Lisa. The 09 in the name stands for, of course, the neighborhood zip code - but also their 9th restaurant creation in the city. The decor is a fresh, bright new look with a timeless elegance.
Our Bistro is perfectly situated in the heart of Alamo Heights, in the former well known French restaurant ‘L’Etoile’ space. The sleek new design will dazzle your eyes, and you'll experience exceptional service and food that ‘Bistro Vatel’ was known for.
Private group lunches are also available for booking with arranged transportation. For more information, please contact us 210-245-8156.

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

No reviews yet

From fresh baked pizzas out of our wood burning brick ovens, hand-formed charbroiled burgers and house-made dressings EZ’s has been serving up America’s favorite foods since 1989!

Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery

No reviews yet

Sourdough Focused cuisine. With a wide range of breakfast and lunch sandwiches on fresh baked breads and bagels served till 3pm. Brick oven Sourdough pizzas starting at 3-9PM

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston