Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine
Upscale Mexican Cuisine, a combination of tex mex and Mexican fare.
5800 Broadway St
Popular Items
Location
5800 Broadway St
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Smoke Shack Catering
WE ARE SOLD OUT!!! Please call us at 210-957-1430 if you have any questions, or email us at bastethanksgivingever@gmail.com.
Bistr09
There's Always Something Going On at B9
Bistr09 is a classic French brasserie newly created by renown French Chef, Damien Watel & wife Lisa. The 09 in the name stands for, of course, the neighborhood zip code - but also their 9th restaurant creation in the city. The decor is a fresh, bright new look with a timeless elegance.
Our Bistro is perfectly situated in the heart of Alamo Heights, in the former well known French restaurant ‘L’Etoile’ space. The sleek new design will dazzle your eyes, and you'll experience exceptional service and food that ‘Bistro Vatel’ was known for.
Private group lunches are also available for booking with arranged transportation. For more information, please contact us 210-245-8156.
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
From fresh baked pizzas out of our wood burning brick ovens, hand-formed charbroiled burgers and house-made dressings EZ’s has been serving up America’s favorite foods since 1989!
Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery
Sourdough Focused cuisine. With a wide range of breakfast and lunch sandwiches on fresh baked breads and bagels served till 3pm. Brick oven Sourdough pizzas starting at 3-9PM