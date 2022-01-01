Go
Paloma's

Modern European Cuisine. Sustainable and Quality ingredients finessed by our Executive Chef Chris Siropaides, Executive Sous Chef Chris Riordan, and Pastry Chef Victoria Fifer.

101 Bridge Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (588 reviews)

Popular Items

Cavatelli Bolognese$29.00
Le Burger$17.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Choice of Cheese, House Fries
Palomas Signature Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Apples, Pecans, White Balsamic Dressing
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$17.00
Cooper American Cheese, Braised Short Rib, Texas Toast, House Fries
House Bread$4.00
Lava Cake$12.00
Ricotta gnocchi$28.00
Steak Frites 8 oz$29.00
Balsamic, Steak Sauce, Hand Cut-House Fries
Fig Jam Flatbread$14.00
Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Glaze
Halibut$35.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

101 Bridge Street

Phoenixville PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
