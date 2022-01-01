Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Palos Heights restaurants you'll love

Palos Heights restaurants
  • Palos Heights

Palos Heights's top cuisines

American
American
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Must-try Palos Heights restaurants

Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES

Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant

6417 W 127th St, Palos Heights

Avg 4.3 (1427 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Royal Slam$9.89
2 Eggs With 2 Bacon 2 Sausage Pancakes Hashbrowns and Toast
Ham And Cheese Omelete$12.29
Served with hash browns and your choice of toast or pancakes.
Denver Omelete$13.19
Perfectly blended with our signature ham, diced onion, and green pepper. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast or pancakes.
More about Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant
Pop's Beef image

 

Pop's Beef

7153 West 127th Street, Palos Heights

No reviews yet
More about Pop's Beef
Franklins Public House & Pie Company image

 

Franklins Public House & Pie Company

12306 Harlem Ave, Palos Heights

No reviews yet
Popular items
Bacon Apricot Brussel Sprouts$5.00
Fresh Garden Veggie$11.00
Milk Braised Pork Shoulder$18.00
More about Franklins Public House & Pie Company
Banner pic

 

Aurelio's Pizza of Palos Heights

6543 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights

No reviews yet
More about Aurelio's Pizza of Palos Heights
