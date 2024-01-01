Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Palos Heights

Palos Heights restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant

6417 W 127th St, Palos Heights

Avocado Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger$13.49
Topped with avocado, strips of bacon and melted cheddar cheese. Served with a bowl of soup or house salad and with your choice of French fries, fresh fruit or sliced tomato.
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.89
Topped with strips of bacon and your choice of cheese. Served with a bowl of soup or house salad and with your choice of French fries, fresh fruit or sliced tomato.
Bacon Cheeseburger Skillet$13.59
Chopped Hamburger with crumbled bacon, topped with American cheese. Served with two eggs any style over a bed of crispy hash browns.
Oranges Pancake House

11845 SW Hwy Units 2-41, Palos Heights

Maple Bacon Burger$18.50
Swiss cheese, bacon graze, hash browns and sunny side up eggs
