Bacon cheeseburgers in Palos Heights

Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant
6417 W 127th St, Palos Heights
|Avocado Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger
|$13.49
Topped with avocado, strips of bacon and melted cheddar cheese. Served with a bowl of soup or house salad and with your choice of French fries, fresh fruit or sliced tomato.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.89
Topped with strips of bacon and your choice of cheese. Served with a bowl of soup or house salad and with your choice of French fries, fresh fruit or sliced tomato.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Skillet
|$13.59
Chopped Hamburger with crumbled bacon, topped with American cheese. Served with two eggs any style over a bed of crispy hash browns.