Burritos in Palos Heights
Palos Heights restaurants that serve burritos
More about Restaurante y taqueria Jerez
Restaurante y taqueria Jerez
6523 W 127th Street, Palos Heights
|BURRITO
|$9.00
Steak, Seasoned pork, Pork marinate,
Mexican sausage and Chicken
More about Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES
Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant
6417 W 127th St, Palos Heights
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.59
Three scrambled eggs with chorizo sausage, jalapeno peppers, and cheddar cheese, and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with hash brown, salsa, and sour cream.