Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Palos Heights

Go
Palos Heights restaurants
Toast

Palos Heights restaurants that serve crepes

Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES

Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant

6417 W 127th St, Palos Heights

Avg 4.3 (1427 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Blintzes Crepes$8.49
(2) Crepes with our special sweetened cottage cheese blend inside. Served with sour cream and apple sauce.
Strawberry Crepes$10.49
(3) Crepes with your choice of fresh or glazed strawberries inside.
Banana Crepes$10.49
(3) Crepes with sliced bananas inside.
More about Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Oranges Pancake House

11845 SW Hwy Units 2-41, Palos Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Crepe$10.50
More about Oranges Pancake House

Browse other tasty dishes in Palos Heights

Salmon

Pancakes

Waffles

French Fries

Burritos

Map

More near Palos Heights to explore

Orland Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Tinley Park

Avg 4.9 (22 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Country Club Hills

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1909 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (768 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2517 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston