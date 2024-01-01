French toast in Palos Heights
Palos Heights restaurants that serve french toast
More about Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES
Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant
6417 W 127th St, Palos Heights
|Banana Berry Stuffed French Toast
|$10.69
With fresh bananas and strawberry preserves and topped with raspberry glaze.
|Brioche French Toast
|$10.99
|Strawberry French Toast
|$11.49
Topped with your choice of fresh or glazed strawberries.