French toast in Palos Heights

Palos Heights restaurants
Toast

Palos Heights restaurants that serve french toast

Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES

Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant

6417 W 127th St, Palos Heights

Avg 4.3 (1427 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Berry Stuffed French Toast$10.69
With fresh bananas and strawberry preserves and topped with raspberry glaze.
Brioche French Toast$10.99
Strawberry French Toast$11.49
Topped with your choice of fresh or glazed strawberries.
More about Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Oranges Pancake House

11845 SW Hwy Units 2-41, Palos Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Classic French Toast$10.50
More about Oranges Pancake House

