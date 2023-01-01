Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Palos Heights

Palos Heights restaurants
Palos Heights restaurants that serve tacos

Restaurante y taqueria Jerez

6523 W 127th Street, Palos Heights

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Dinner$12.00
Tacos$3.25
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES

Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant

6417 W 127th St, Palos Heights

Avg 4.3 (1427 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
A tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, Mexican seasoned ground beef, peppers and onions, and sprinkled with cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
