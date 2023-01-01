Palos Park restaurants you'll love
Blind Hog - Unrestricted Kitchen
11901 S 80th Ave, Palos Park
|Popular items
|California Avocado Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled Natural Chicken Breast, Greens, Smoked Gouda, House Pistachio Basil Pesto, Avocado, Brioche Bun.
|Champagne Strawberry Crunch Salad
|$13.00
Arugula, Romaine and Spinach, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Strawberries, House Champagne Pear Vinaigrette.
|Hand-Cut Kennebec Fries
|$4.00
Hand-Cut In House Kennebec Potato Fries!