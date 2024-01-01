Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Palos Verdes Peninsula

Palos Verdes Peninsula restaurants
Palos Verdes Peninsula restaurants that serve burritos

Lunada Market & Kitchen - Lunada Bay

2201 Palos Verdes Dr W, Palos Verdes Estates

Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Cage free scrambled eggs, aged cheddar, rustic potatoes, your choice of Bacon OR sausage OR veggie hugged in a grilled flour tortiLLAwith housemade salsa & our famous guacamole
More about Lunada Market & Kitchen - Lunada Bay
Good Stuff Restaurant - Palos Verdes

550 Deep Valley Dr #151, Rolling Hills Estates

Jr. Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.00
Chicken Chile Verde Breakfast Burrito$15.50
chicken simmered in a tomatillo sauce, scrambled eggs, brown rice & shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. served with tortilla chips on the side
More about Good Stuff Restaurant - Palos Verdes

