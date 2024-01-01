Burritos in Palos Verdes Peninsula
Palos Verdes Peninsula restaurants that serve burritos
Lunada Market & Kitchen - Lunada Bay
2201 Palos Verdes Dr W, Palos Verdes Estates
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Cage free scrambled eggs, aged cheddar, rustic potatoes, your choice of Bacon OR sausage OR veggie hugged in a grilled flour tortiLLAwith housemade salsa & our famous guacamole
Good Stuff Restaurant - Palos Verdes
550 Deep Valley Dr #151, Rolling Hills Estates
|Jr. Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.00
|Chicken Chile Verde Breakfast Burrito
|$15.50
chicken simmered in a tomatillo sauce, scrambled eggs, brown rice & shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. served with tortilla chips on the side