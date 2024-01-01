Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Palos Verdes Peninsula

Go
Palos Verdes Peninsula restaurants
Toast

Palos Verdes Peninsula restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Lunada Market & Kitchen - Lunada Bay

2201 Palos Verdes Dr W, Palos Verdes Estates

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$19.00
3 Tempura battered white fish hugged in corn tortillas with a mango Pico de gallo. citrus slaw and smoked chipotle aioli.
More about Lunada Market & Kitchen - Lunada Bay
Item pic

 

Good Stuff Restaurant - Palos Verdes

550 Deep Valley Dr #151, Rolling Hills Estates

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos$16.00
deep fried beer battered cod with cabbage, pico de gallo & white sauce in whole wheat tortillas. served with brown rice & black beans. available with grilled barramundi.
S/Baja Fish Taco - Fried$4.50
More about Good Stuff Restaurant - Palos Verdes

Browse other tasty dishes in Palos Verdes Peninsula

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Spaghetti

Caesar Salad

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Palos Verdes Peninsula to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

San Pedro

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1261 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (97 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (781 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (391 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (722 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (524 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston