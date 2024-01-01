Fish tacos in Palos Verdes Peninsula
Palos Verdes Peninsula restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Lunada Market & Kitchen - Lunada Bay
Lunada Market & Kitchen - Lunada Bay
2201 Palos Verdes Dr W, Palos Verdes Estates
|Fish Tacos
|$19.00
3 Tempura battered white fish hugged in corn tortillas with a mango Pico de gallo. citrus slaw and smoked chipotle aioli.
More about Good Stuff Restaurant - Palos Verdes
Good Stuff Restaurant - Palos Verdes
550 Deep Valley Dr #151, Rolling Hills Estates
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$16.00
deep fried beer battered cod with cabbage, pico de gallo & white sauce in whole wheat tortillas. served with brown rice & black beans. available with grilled barramundi.
|S/Baja Fish Taco - Fried
|$4.50