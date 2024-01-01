Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Palos Verdes Peninsula

Palos Verdes Peninsula restaurants
Palos Verdes Peninsula restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Lunada Market & Kitchen - Lunada Bay

2201 Palos Verdes Dr W, Palos Verdes Estates

Huevos Rancheros$16.00
fried eggs served on a crispy corn tortilla topped with tomatillo salsa verde and slow cooked black beans
Good Stuff Restaurant - Palos Verdes

550 Deep Valley Dr #151, Rolling Hills Estates

"Good Stuff Style" Huevos Rancheros$16.00
tender chicken simmered in a mild chile verde sauce with two cage free eggs any style served over warm crispy corn tortillas, green cabbage, topped with fresh avocado, cilantro, and feta cheese
