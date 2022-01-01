Go
Pal Indian Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

Popular Items

Garlic Naan$3.75
Butter Chicken$14.50
Cubed chicken thigh in butter sauce
Chicken 65$8.00
Spiced deep fried chicken sauteed in curry leaf, mustard seed
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.50
Cubed chicken in onion, curry tomato cream sauce
Soda$1.75
Vegetable Samosa$4.50
Breaded and fried with potatoes, peas and spices
Aloo Tikki$4.00
Spiced fried potato patties
Rice$2.00
Veggie Pakoras$5.00
Vegetable fritters made with potato, onion, carrot and spinach
Naan$3.25
Location

2620 SW 6th St

Topeka KS

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
