Palz Tap House

1902 County Line Rd

Popular Items

Wings (10)$11.99
Served with Your Choice of Mild, Hot, Garlic, Old Bay, BBQ or Palz Special Sauce
Pretzel Rods$7.49
Warm Soft Pretzel Rods, Served with Cheese & Honey Mustard Sauce
LG Plain$11.99
French Fries$3.99
Crispy Jersey Shore Fries
Burger$9.50
Plain Burger
Boneless Wings (12)$9.99
Boneless Chicken bites tossed in your choice of sauce
Chicken Fingers$7.99
Served with French Fries & Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
Cheesesteak$8.99
Chipped Rib-Eye Steak with Melted American Cheese
French Dip$10.49
Thinly Sliced Slow Roasted Angus Beef Dipped in Rosemary Infused Au Jus with Provolone Cheese
Caesar$6.99
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons Tossed in Our House Caesar Dressing
1902 County Line Rd

Huntingdon Valle PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
