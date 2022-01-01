Go
Pampered Palate Cafe and Bistro

Full Service Cafe, Bakery and Bistro. Serving Breakfast Lunch and Dinner

225 Westside Square 117

Popular Items

Assorted Sandwich platter, chips, pickle, pasta salad$8.49
An assortment of our favorite sandwiches with chips, pickle and pasta salad . MUST BE ORDERED WITH A MINIMUM OF 10
Pesto Chicken / Whole$8.59
Grilled Pesto Chicken with garlic mayonnaise, spinach and marinated tomato, served on sourdough bread and pressed
Small Fruit Smoothie$3.95
Cinnamon Roll$2.59
One of our classics. Flakey dough and rich cream cheese icing
Thanksgiving Club / Whole$7.59
Palate Original. Roast turkey, swiss, bacon and cranberry mayo. Served on wheat berry bread with lettuce and tomato
Veg Out$7.99
Fresh marinated vegetables, baby greens and herb hummus and marinated tomatoes on organic sprouted bread
Jumbo M&M Cookie$2.29
Large Fruit Smoothie$5.25
Blueberry Parfait$2.99
Greek vanilla yogurt, fresh berries and crunchy granola
Bagel Sandwich with egg/ch/meat$3.79
Brooklyn style bagel with egg/egg white cheese and choice of meat
Location

225 Westside Square 117

Mercer PA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
