Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Pamplona

Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

2046 Reviews

$$

3100 Clarendon Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Papas Bravas$8.00
Crispy Potatoes, tomato sauce, pepper aioli
Rice Croquettes$8.00
5 rice croquetas, manchego cheese, mushroom, pequillo pepper
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Crispy Brussel sprouts, lemon aioli
Tres Leches$6.00
Truffle Mac & Cheese$9.00
Jack cheese, cheddar, & infused with truffle oil
Chicken Croquettes$9.00
5 fried chicken paella croquetas, bechamel, piquillo pepper
Gambas Al Ajillo$13.00
7 Shrimp with garlic white wine butter sauce & aromatic herbs
Albondigas$9.00
beef meatballs, tomato sauce & shaved idiazabal cheese
Chicken Paella Bowl$13.00
Boneless roasted chicken, rice, sweet peppers, Pork sausage, pepper aioli
Crispy Calamari$13.00
Lightly breaded calamari, piquillo pepper aioli & Basque pepper
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington VA 22201

Directions

Pickup

Pamplona

4.3 • 2046 Reviews

Pickup

