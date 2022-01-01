Panama City Beach American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Panama City Beach
More about The Spice is Right
The Spice is Right
225 Windsor Way, Panama City Beach
|Popular items
|Fries
|$4.00
|Red Beans and Rice
|Pickle Fries
|$6.00
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap
100 Pier Park Drive, Pier Park
|Popular items
|Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
|Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
11226 Hutchison Blvd, Panama City Beach
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
More about Hook'd Pier Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hook'd Pier Bar & Grill
16201 C Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach
|Popular items
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$14.95
|White Cheddar Cheese Curds
|$7.95
|Fried Oyster Basket
|$15.95