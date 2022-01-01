Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach restaurants
Panama City Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

100 Pier Park Drive, Pier Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

11226 Hutchison Blvd, Panama City Beach

Avg 4.4 (754 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Hook'd Pier Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hook'd Pier Bar & Grill

16201 C Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach

Avg 4 (1495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Avocado Caesar Wrap$11.95
More about Hook'd Pier Bar & Grill

