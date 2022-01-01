Pies in Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach restaurants that serve pies
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
700 PIER PARK DRIVE, PANAMA CITY BEACH
|Dozen 4" Mini Pies
|$57.00
Choose this if you are ordering twelve (12) 4" mini pies. The price includes an automatic $15 discount. Choose twelve (12) of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler. Indicate the flavors and quantity of each flavor in the "Special Instructions" section below.
|2" Party Pies - require 24 hours notice
|$22.00
One dozen of our 2" pies . Box includes 3 Key Lime pies, 3 Peanut Butter pies, 3 Chocolate Cream pies and 3 Coconut Cream pies. These are the only flavor choices that are available in the 2" pies. If you want to change the quantity of each flavor or eliminate a flavor, please make changes in "Special Request" section below. These pies require 24 hour advance notice.
More about Local Steamer
SEAFOOD
Local Steamer
14656 Front Beach rd, Panama City beach
|Mini Key Lime Pie
|$4.99