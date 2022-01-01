Tacos in Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach restaurants that serve tacos
The Brass Tap
100 Pier Park Drive, Pier Park
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
11226 Hutchison Blvd, Panama City Beach
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hook'd Pier Bar & Grill
16201 C Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach
|Steak Tacos
|$13.95
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.95
|Jerk Chicken Tacos
|$12.95