Grilled chicken in Panama City

Panama City restaurants
Panama City restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Bookie's Breakfast Camp image

 

Bookie's Breakfast Camp

3915 Ereno Court, Panama City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Arugula, Tomato, & Pickle Served with French Fries
More about Bookie's Breakfast Camp
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

842 N Tyndall Pkwy,, Callaway

Avg 4.3 (2128 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Panama Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Panama Pizzeria

3123 Thomas Drive, Panama City

Avg 4.3 (913 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$15.00
More about Panama Pizzeria

