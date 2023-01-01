- Home
- /
- Flemington
- /
- Panatieri's Pizza & Pasta
Panatieri's Pizza & Pasta
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
No reviews yet
268 US Route 202/31
Flemington, NJ 08822
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Popular Items
Fresh ground beef in a Mamma’s famous tomato sauce.
Fresh tortellini baked in the oven with Mamma’s sauce mozzarella and cream.
Egg battered chicken served in a classic lemon white wine butter sauce.
Hand battered and fried eggplant, topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Homemade Ricotta Mix with Mozzarella Cheese
Plum Tomato Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella Seasoned with Basil & Other Italian Seasonings
Ham, Provolone, Salami, and Capicola with choice of toppings and bread.
Pasta Dinner
Chicken, mushrooms, peas and sun dried tomatoes in a pink cream sauce.
Mamma’s Sunday tomato sauce.
Pancetta, white wine cream sauce with grated cheese and peas.
Parmigiana cheese and cream.
Fresh ground beef in Mamma’s famous tomato sauce with peas and a touch of cream.
Garlic, olive oil, basil, plum tomatoes, onions, hot cherry peppers with chili flakes.
Homemade meatballs with Mamma’s Sauce.
In a garlic white wine sauce.
Homemade meatballs and Italian sausage in tomato sauce.
Portobello mushrooms, pancetta and sun dried tomatoes served in a sherry wine cream sauce
Onions, sun dried tomatoes, and peas in a pink cream sauce.
Fresh ground beef in a Mamma’s famous tomato sauce.
Garlic, olive oil, basil and plum tomatoes. | Mamma’s Tomato Sauce
Italian sausage with Mamma’s Sauce.
Chicken, pancetta, spinach and tomatoes served in a pink cream sauce.
Baked Pasta Dinner
Mamma’s Meat Lasagna recipe baked in the oven.
Baked in the oven with Mamma’s sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Fresh tortellini baked in the oven with Mamma’s sauce mozzarella and cream.
Baked in the oven with Mamma’s sauce, ricotta, mozzarella cheese and a choice of sausage or eggplant.
Mamma’s classic tomato sauce.
Chicken Dinner
Pancetta, sun dried tomatoes and portobello mushrooms in a delicately reduced sherry cream sauce.
Pan seared in the famous rosemary scented white wine and roasted garlic sauce with a splash of red wine vinegar.
Egg battered and pan seared, layered with eggplant, mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives and baked in the oven in a light marinara sauce and a touch of cream.
Pan seared in a marsala wine demi glaze with fresh mushrooms
Pan seared in a garlic white wine sauce with peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, onions and hot cherry peppers with a splash of vinegar.
Roasted peppers and sun dried tomatoes reduced in a marinara sauce.
Pan Seared Garlic, Mushroom and Onion in a Light Marinara Sauce
Pan Seared with Garlic White Wine Sauce, Capers and a Touch of Lemon
Mushrooms in a sage scented marsala wine sauce served over spinach and topped with prosciutto and mozzarella.
Egg battered chicken served in a classic lemon white wine butter sauce.
Pan seared with garlic in a white wine demiglaze with peppers, potatoes, mushrooms and onions.
Breaded chicken with momma’s tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in the oven.
Pan seared with garlic in a white wine demi glace and finished in the oven with seasoned oreganata bread crumbs and served over spinach.
Chunks of fresh tomatoes pan seared with garlic, olive oil, basil in a fennel scented balsamic vinegar reduction.
Egg battered and pan seared- layed with seasoned ricotta cheese, eggplant, medallions of tomatoes and baked in the oven in a light marinara sauce.
Eggplant Dinner
Hand battered and fried eggplant, topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Hand battered and fried eggplant, rolled and stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese and prosciutto. Topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Hand battered and fried eggplant, rolled and stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese and spinach. Topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Round Pizzas
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, & Meatballs
Ham & Pineapple with Mozzarella Cheese
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers.
Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, & Sausage with Mozzarella Cheese
Gourmet Pizzas
Homemade Ricotta Mix, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, & Pepperjack with Ham & Bacon
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Olives, Roasted Peppers, and Tomato.
Our Famous Penne Vodka on a Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese
Tortellini Alfredo on a Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese
Homemade Ricotta Mix with Mozzarella Cheese
Homemade Ricotta Mix with Sliced Tomatoes & Topped Homemade Nut Free Pesto with Mozzarella Cheese
Homemade Ricotta Mix with Sliced Tomatoes & Spinach with Mozzarella Cheese
Baked Ziti on a Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese
Homemade Ricotta Mix with Mozzarella Cheese and Broccoli
Homemade Ricotta Mix with Eggplant, Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Plum Tomato Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella Seasoned with Basil & Other Italian Seasonings
Chicken Pizzas
Chicken tossed with BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Tossed in Our Homemade Hot Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
Fried Chicken Cutlets with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Cheesesteak with Peppers, Mushrooms, & Fried Onions with Pizza Sauce & American Cheese
Chicken, Spinach, & Tomatoes in a Pink Cream Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
Caesar Salad with Chicken on a Pizza
Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch with Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Marsala on a Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese
Calzone Rolls
Riccota and mozzarella cheese. Toppings extra
Stromboli
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Meatball, and Cheese.
Ham, salami, pepperoni, and cheese.
Stromboli with Eggplant, Spinach, and Roasted Red Peppers. Topped with sesame seeds.
Cold Subs
Turkey on bread with choice of cheese, toppings, and bread.
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion and Roasted Peppers with Olive Oil and Balsamic Reduction
Ham on bread with choice of cheese, toppings, and bread.
Ham, Provolone, Salami, and Capicola with choice of toppings and bread.
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Tomatoes, and Red Onions with Olive Oil and a Balsamic Reduction on choice of bread.
Cheesesteaks
Chicken, and American Cheese on choice of bread.
Meat, American Cheese, Fried Mushrooms, Fried Onions, Fried Green Peppers and Red Tomato Sauce on choice of bread.
Chicken, American Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onions, and Tomato on choice of bread.
Hot Subs
Specialty Subs
Fried Chicken, with eggplant, fresh mozzarella, tomato, and roasted red peppers on choice of bread.
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Location
268 US Route 202/31, Flemington NJ 08822
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Flemington
Clinton
Lambertville
New Hope
Milford
Hillsborough
Pennington
Somerville
Bridgewater
Princeton
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant