Go
Toast

Panca Peruvian Cuisine & Rotisserie

Missing our famous empanadas?Call us at 760-722-3396 to preorder them unbaked and frozen to bake in the comfort of your own home. Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

1902 S Coast Hwy • $$

Avg 4.6 (2937 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 Peruvian Chicken$18.25
Served with your choice of small salad and 1 side.
Papa Rellena$16.95
Two deep fried soft potatoes stuffed with ground beef, cooked in Peruvian spices, white onion, garlic, raisins, slice of hardboiled egg, served with a side of Peruvian white rice
Aguadito$14.50
Traditional Peruvian cilantro chicken soup, potatoes, onions, peas, Peruvian corn, rice.
Small Side Of Rice$4.50
1/2 Aguadito$7.25
Traditional Peruvian cilantro chicken soup, potatoes, onions, peas, Peruvian corn, rice.
Family Chicken$33.95
Choose ONE large side and ONE large salad.
1/4 Chicken$13.95
Served with your choice of small salad and 1 side.
Aji de Gallina$18.95
Succulent chicken in a creamy spicy sauce made with Parmesan, Peruvian yellow pepper, and pecans, served over a bed of potato and a side of Peruvian white rice
Quinoa Cakes$9.95
The Organic Peruvian grain, quinoa, mixed with a five cheese blend, tossed with red pepper, white onion, and celery then deep fried and served with home-made Huanciana sauce. This sauce has a distinct flavor and spicy kick).
Lomo Saltado$18.95
Tender beef sautéed with soy sauce, red onion, tomato and fresh cut French fries with a side of Peruvian white rice
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1902 S Coast Hwy

Oceanside CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle

No reviews yet

Ingredients are carefully chosen, grown, or made from scratch. Daily specials feature the freshest, most exciting items from Catalina Offshore Products, Specialty Produce, local fishermen, divers and growers. The Whet Noodle is to ramen as W&R is to sushi- playful and creative with an emphasis on using fresh, local ingredients. Broths are made from scratch in-house, and in the true spirit of ramen, each has its own twist.

Municipal Taco

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tambo Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston