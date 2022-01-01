Go
Pancake Cafe Broadway

Enjoy brunch items every day from 8am until 3pm. We pride ourselves on our home-made recipes, fresh food, and excellent customer service. Come try our thick-cut bacon, fresh-made pancakes, and freshly squeezed orange juice.

3805 N Broadway St

Popular Items

Sausage$4.99
Your choice of: Four links or two patties
Eggs$1.49
Western Omelette$12.99
Filled with ham, onions, and bell peppers
Single Buttermilk Pancake$2.50
Side of Bacon$5.99
Three custom -cut slices quarter inch thick. Dry aged for up to 2 weeks.
Biscuits & Gravy$11.99
Two eggs your way and biscuits covered in our homemade Jones Farm sausage gravy. Your choice of potato.
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Three scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, peppers, ham and handmade chorizo rolled in a flour tortilla with melted pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.99
Our classic batter. It's in the name!
Breakfast Quesadilla$12.99
Flour tortilla with three eggs, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, bacon, melted cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.
Large Fresh Squeezed OJ$3.99
20 oz fresh squeezed orange juice
3805 N Broadway St

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
