Half Day Brewing Company

Half Day Brewing has the perfect space just for you! Sit in our brewpub and enjoy a cold beer brewed just feet away! Watch your favorite game on one of our many flat screens. Sit at the bar, or any of the surrounding tables. When the weather permits, enjoy a nice breeze from our large open garage doors connecting to the patio. Want to enjoy the sun? Sit at any of our outdoor tables! Sit by one of our outdoor fire pits or up at our outdoor bar! Looking to dine inside? Have a seat at one of our booths or tables, by our large windows or the warm fireplace.

