Go
Pancake cafe - Lincolnshire image

Pancake cafe - Lincolnshire

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

300 Village Green S Suite 100

Lincolnshire, IL 60069

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$14.99
Our oven-roasted recipe!
Eggs$1.25
Side of Bacon$5.99
Three custom -cut slices quarter inch thick. Dry aged for up to 2 weeks.
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Three scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, peppers, ham and handmade chorizo rolled in a flour tortilla with melted pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.
Veggie & Cheese Omelette$13.99
Filled with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions
Sausage & Eggs$11.99
Your choice of: Jones Farm sausage: four links or two patties,s or four turkey links.
Lightly Seasoned Potatoes$2.99
Biscuits & Gravy$11.99
Two eggs your way and biscuits covered in our homemade Jones Farm sausage gravy. Your choice of potato.
Western Omelette$13.99
Filled with ham, onions, and bell peppers
BLT Sandwich$11.99
Our Jones Farm bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo on thick-sliced bread.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

300 Village Green S Suite 100, Lincolnshire IL 60069

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Half Day Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Half Day Brewing has the perfect space just for you! Sit in our brewpub and enjoy a cold beer brewed just feet away! Watch your favorite game on one of our many flat screens. Sit at the bar, or any of the surrounding tables. When the weather permits, enjoy a nice breeze from our large open garage doors connecting to the patio. Want to enjoy the sun? Sit at any of our outdoor tables! Sit by one of our outdoor fire pits or up at our outdoor bar! Looking to dine inside? Have a seat at one of our booths or tables, by our large windows or the warm fireplace.

Real Urban BBQ

No reviews yet

add here

Salsa Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Loft 21

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Pancake cafe - Lincolnshire

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston