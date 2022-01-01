Go
Toast

Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd

Come in and enjoy!

6220 NESBITT RD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Mickey Cake$4.99
Mickey Mouse shaped pancake. Topped with powdered sugar and whip cream.
Kids' Pigs in a Blanket$6.99
Sausage links rolled in two
Soda$2.99
Pepsi Products
Coffee$2.99
Kona-blend coffee
Tower Burger$13.99
A 100% Black Angus Beef Burger served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion rings on a toasted Kaiser Roll.
Kids 1-1-1$5.99
One egg, choice of sausage or bacon, and choice of pancake or toast.
Kids Grilled Cheese$5.49
Served with french fries
Decaf Coffee$2.99
Club Gobbler Sandwich$11.99
Oven-roasted turkey on sourdough with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Tuna Melt$11.99
White albacore tuna salad between melted American and Swiss cheese on whole wheat bread.
See full menu

Location

6220 NESBITT RD

Madison WI

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quivey's Grove

No reviews yet

The Stone House

Quivey's Grove

No reviews yet

Charming, antique-filled American restaurant & bar in a historical former mansion and horse stable on scenic landscaped grounds.

Fox Heritage Farms Pop-up

No reviews yet

Fox Heritage Farms Pop-up | Fitchburg

Hop Haus Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston