Go
Banner picView gallery

Pancake Chef - 327 E Central Ave.

Open today 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

327 E Central Ave.

Mackinaw City, MI 49701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

327 E Central Ave., Mackinaw City MI 49701

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Audie's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 508
314 N Nicolet St Mackinaw City, MI 49701
View restaurantnext
Kingston Kitchen at the Village Inn
orange star4.5 • 1,048
1384 Hoban St Mackinac Island, MI 49757
View restaurantnext
Millie's on Main - 7294 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
7294 Main Street Mackinac Island, MI 49757
View restaurantnext
Ice House BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
6966 Main Street Mackinac Island, MI 49757
View restaurantnext
The Les Cheneaux Culinary School
orange star4.8 • 259
186 S Pickford Ave Hessel, MI 49745
View restaurantnext
Breakers Topinabee
orange star3.5 • 111
967 N Straits Hwy Topinabee, MI 49791
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mackinaw City

Audie's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 508
314 N Nicolet St Mackinaw City, MI 49701
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Mackinaw City

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Leland

No reviews yet

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pancake Chef - 327 E Central Ave.

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston