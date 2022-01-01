Go
Pancake House - New Carrollton

FRENCH FRIES

7701 garrison rd • $

Avg 4.9 (78 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Grits$3.79
Hash Browns$3.29
3 Pancakes$7.50
Bacon$3.95
2 Pancakes$6.50
2 Eggs$2.25
Fried Egg Sandwich$4.50
French Toast (6)$6.50
Wings and Waffle$13.99
Belgian Waffle$6.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

7701 garrison rd

HYATTSVILLE MD

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
