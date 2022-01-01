Go
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

104 5th Ave S

Nashville, TN 37203

Popular Items

The Classic Taco$5.50
Flour tortilla with seasoned ground beef, queso, pico de gallo, crema, cilantro.
Avocado Bowl$10.50
Two avocado halves filled with fresh roasted corn, charro beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and cilantro. Served on a bed of lettuce with red onion and Honey-Lime Vinaigrette Dressing.
Chips & Queso$9.00
White cheese sauce with poblano peppers.
Crispy Pork Taco$5.50
Flour tortilla with marinated, crispy pork, muenster cheese, fried tabasco onion straws, verde sauce, cilantro.
Grilled Fish Taco$5.50
Flour tortilla, Mesquite wood-grilled fish,
lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño tartar sauce, guacamole, micro cilantro.
Crunch Wrap$13.50
A large flour tortilla layered with Chihuahua cheese, a fried corn tortilla, queso, roasted corn, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of meat.
Cantina Salad$11.00
Lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, charro beans, cotija cheese, fried flour tortilla strips, cilantro, honey-lime vinaigrette and a side of salsa
Adobo Chicken Taco$5.50
Flour tortilla, marinated grilled chicken, onion, cotija, avocado, crema, verde sauce, cilantro.
Burrito Bowl$11.00
Cilantro lime rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, corn, avocado salsa and cilantro. Salsa, crema and chips on the side
Hot Chicken Taco$5.50
Flour tortilla with a spicy fried chicken tender, jalapeno ranch, pickled jalapenos, cilantro.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

104 5th Ave S, Nashville TN 37203

