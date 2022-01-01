Pancho Loco - Vernon
Hola Amigos!
Back in 1997 I get this crazy idea that running my own restaurant would be a great way to spend my life. So with a little experience and a lot of hard work, I went out and started living the dream. My mission is simple: to provide fresh food, a comfortable atmosphere and the best margaritas around. Enjoy your Stay!
Gracias,
Pancho Bill
Location
218 Talcottville Rd
Vernon CT
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
