Pancho Loco - Vernon

Hola Amigos!
Back in 1997 I get this crazy idea that running my own restaurant would be a great way to spend my life. So with a little experience and a lot of hard work, I went out and started living the dream. My mission is simple: to provide fresh food, a comfortable atmosphere and the best margaritas around. Enjoy your Stay!
Gracias,
Pancho Bill

218 Talcottville Rd

Popular Items

Side Mole Sauce$1.50
Medium Spicy perfect for chips or dips
Rice & Beans ALC$3.99
Homemade everyday
Side Queso$1.50
Cheese sauce for dipping
Wing Ding$37.00
30 wings your choice of sauces
Nuclear Wings$13.00
Homemade insanely hot sauce
Side of Salsa$1.00
Side Rice ALC$3.00
Traditional Burger$11.99
a 1/2lb burger with american cheese, lettuce tomato, onion and bacon
Dave's Wings$13.00
Sweet & mild spice
1/2 Rack Ribs$18.99
Served with fries
Location

218 Talcottville Rd

Vernon CT

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

