Go
Toast

Pancho's Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

2715 US-411 • $

Avg 4.6 (2478 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Taco$1.99
Large Cheese Dip$4.50
Street Taco Chorizo$2.50
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas$8.50
Arroz con Pollo$8.99
Grilled Chicken Taco Suave$2.99
Pancho's Dip$5.99
Rice$1.99
Bean Burrito$3.25
Pint of Salsa$3.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2715 US-411

Maryville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Windy City Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Diamondjack Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Subs & Such

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Steel Room

No reviews yet

The Steel Room's Healthy Appetite is a meal prep kitchen that makes fresh, home cooked, healthy and fitness friendly meals from scratch daily!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston