Pancho's Vegan Tacos

Spring Mountain & Fort Apache

3585 S Fort Apache • $$

Avg 4.5 (332 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Rice$2.00
Wet Burrito$10.99
Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
4 Tacos Plate$8.99
Side of Fries$3.25
Side Beans$2.25
Street T - AL PASTOR$2.50
Impossible Burger$9.95
California Burrito$10.99
Supreme Fries$10.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3585 S Fort Apache

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
