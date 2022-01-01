Go
Pane e Vino

Delicious Italian food and wines! Locally owned and operated!

PIZZA

300 Church St SW • $$

Avg 4.3 (1391 reviews)

Popular Items

12'' Salvador Dali$15.00
Cheesy Breadsticks$10.00
12'' Create Your Own$12.00
Chicken Alfredo$15.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.00
Caprese Salad$10.00
Greek Salad$10.00
1/2 Caesar$5.00
16'' Create Your Own$20.00
Lasagna$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

300 Church St SW

Huntsville AL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
