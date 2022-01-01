Go
Pangaea Bier Cafe

Inspired by good beers and the ones we share them with.

2743 Franklin Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1209 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken, habanero aioli, slaw on a brioche bun served with a side of fries.
Side Fries$3.00
Popcorn Chicken$10.00
fried pieces of chicken thigh served with fries and a side of ranch
Wings
Double fried jumbo wings
Choice or honey habanero or buffalo sauce
Choice of ranch or blue cheese to dip
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
chopped lettuce, apple, celery root, green onions and shredded carrots with a creamy cider vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese
Pangaea Burger$18.00
grilled patty, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, onions, tomato, house pickles and special sauce on a brioche bun with a side of fries
Green Goddess Salad$14.00
Pretzel$10.00
baked pretzel with a side of beer cheese and brown mustard
Fried Chicken Sandwich Special$17.00
Our classic fried chicken sandwich served with fries. Comes with a 16oz can of your choosing. *****-MUST BE 21+ TO PURCHASE. PRESENT VALID ID MATCHING THE NAME ON THE ORDER AT THE TIME OF PICK UP. MUST INCLUDE FULL NAME ON THE ORDER TO BE PROCESSED. ALL SALES FINAL.-*****
Grilled Chicken Club$15.00
Grilled chicken, mayo, arugula, tomato, onion, swiss, bacon, and avocado, on sliced sourdough, and served with fries
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2743 Franklin Blvd

Sacramento CA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
