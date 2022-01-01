Go
Pangea's Pizza

Located in beautiful downtown Traverse City with a large Rooftop Deck, Pangea’s has been creating stone-fired pizzas since 2006. Specializing in fresh ingredients, in-house recipes for delicious artisan dough and red sauce, we take a little extra time to ensure it's just right. We also feature fresh salads, apps and more.
Fully remodeled in 2019, our new layout makes for the perfect gathering spot for groups, friends and family.

135 E Front St

Popular Items

Signature Cheese Bread
fresh oven-baked bread loaded with mozzarella cheese and our roasted garlic pepper, served with red sauce
Pangea's Sticks
soft breadsticks coated with garlic butter and parmesan cheese, served with red sauce
8" Personal$7.99
14" Large$16.99
14" Pangea's Deluxe
pepperoni, italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers over red sauce and mozzarella
Caesar
fresh romaine and shaved parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
Greek$12.49
fresh romaine, kalamata olives, feta cheese, beets, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini with greek dressing
8" Margherita
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes over basil pesto and even more shredded mozzarella
Ranch
Parmesan Garlic Fries$9.99
served with artichoke truffle dip
Location

Traverse City MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
