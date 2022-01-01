Pangea's Pizza
Located in beautiful downtown Traverse City with a large Rooftop Deck, Pangea’s has been creating stone-fired pizzas since 2006. Specializing in fresh ingredients, in-house recipes for delicious artisan dough and red sauce, we take a little extra time to ensure it's just right. We also feature fresh salads, apps and more.
Fully remodeled in 2019, our new layout makes for the perfect gathering spot for groups, friends and family.
135 E Front St
Popular Items
Location
135 E Front St
Traverse City MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Big Salad
Come in and enjoy!
Charles and Reid Detroit Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Brew
Local coffee shop, gathering space, and bar.
Low Bar
Come in and enjoy!