Pangrazio's Pizza & Spaghetti
At Pangrazio's Pizza and Spaghetti, we serve delicious homemade Pizza, Pasta , Salads and More!!
PIZZA
219 Grant Street • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
219 Grant Street
Dennison OH
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pangrazio's Pizza & Spaghetti
Come on in and enjoy!
Donnie’s Tavern
Come in and enjoy!!
Philosophy of Pie
Come in and enjoy!
Wallhouse Coffee Company
We are a family owned coffee roastery and cafe! Wallhouse Coffee Co. roasts coffee locally and make premium ice cream in our shop. Our restaurant has become a favorite location for locals in their day to day lives as well as a vibrant tourist stop as well!
We serve a wide array of barista made drinks, house-made ice cream and a full menu of cafe items. Wallhouse offers a great selection of salads, panini, burrito and our customer favorite Grillatillas. Stop by and check what our unique specials are each month!