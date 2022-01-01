Go
PANI

The most beautiful restaurant with the most delicious bakery.

19565 Biscayne Blvd #941

Popular Items

B-DAY cake slice$14.00
Colorful happiness stacking high. Rainbow sponge cake with a coconut milk chocolate coating and creamy cookie butter.
Passionate slice$11.00
A love story between passion fruit, chocolate, and you. Oreo crust and passion fruit curd. Say no more.
Rosa Maria slice$14.00
Super-duper moist white chocolate marquise base with dulce de leche, chocolate cream, and a fancy pink meringue.
Sweet & Fresh French Toast$22.00
Some seasonal fruit + coconut chips + maybe maple syrup is more your type
Candy Cake Bar slice$13.00
The famous chocolate and peanut candy bar made cake. 3 layers of a super moist chocolate marquise, peanut toffee, and chocolate ganache.
Mushroom Risotto$24.00
Squisito!
Creamy mushroom risotto with a gentle touch of truffle oil.
Can we tempt you with an add on? Choose your favorite:
shrimp (+7 )
or short ribs (+9)
Blondie Pop slice$16.00
Legally blonde, polka-dot makeup on. This beauty has golden Oreos, white chocolate, cream cheese, and a dulce de leche coating with colored sprinkles.
Chickenwich$21.00
Pani’s special chicken milanese (like none you’ve tried before), lettuce, cheddar cheese, and Pani’s signature mayo. Served in a potato bun.
Location

19565 Biscayne Blvd #941

Aventura FL

Sunday9:00 am - 11:55 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:55 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:55 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:55 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:55 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:55 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:55 pm
