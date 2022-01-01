Go
Panicale Pasta

New Haven's Finest Pasta and Pizza!

285 Nicoll Street

Popular Items

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER$10.00
Marinated with salmorejo, garnished with mixed herbs, Purple Haze Goat Cheese and Lemon Breadcrumbs
FAZZOLETTI RIPIENI$15.00
smoked ricotta, tomato, garlic, basil, parmesan
AGNOLOTTI DEL PLIN$15.00
roasted butternut squash, sage butter, parmesan
MARGHERITTA$16.00
tomato, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$12.00
select toppings
CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS$10.00
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, aged parmesan
GARGANELLI$15.00
spicy vodka sauce, greens, parmesan
CAVATELLI$15.00
broccolini pesto, parmesan cheese
FETTUCCINE$16.50
lamb ragu, fresh mozzarella
TAGLIATELLE$16.50
braised beef, asiago
285 Nicoll Street

New Haven CT

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
