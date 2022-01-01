Go
Toast

Panini Pizzeria - Danvers

Same great Food. Same Owners. New Name.

11 Maple St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pepsi 20oz$1.85
See full menu

Location

11 Maple St.

Danvers MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rebel Coffee and Creamery

No reviews yet

Rebel Coffee and Creamery is a premiere coffee shop offering breakfast, lunch and grab and go items every Tuesday-Sunday.

I Pazzi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! OPEN ON SUNDAY 2/13 AND VALENTINES DAY 2/14

Pub49

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Betty Anns Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston