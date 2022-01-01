Paniniz
Come in and enjoy!
100 Matsonford Road
Location
100 Matsonford Road
Radnor PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
honeygrow
honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.
Azie on Main
Azie's mission is to deliver the amazingly rich heritage of Japanese culture to diners and drinkers in the Main Line. Mixing traditional with blazingly contemporary, the food, beverage and experience at Azie is carefully designed to surprise and elevate any night in or out!
Savona
Curbside Pickup & Delivery is available 11:30AM - 8:30PM.
At The Table BYOB
Come in and enjoy!!