Panino’s West

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

1721 S 8th St

Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

CYO Pizza
Caprese$9.99
Fresh mozzarella, layered with tomatoes, drizzled in olive oil, & topped with fresh basil & balsamic glaze
#8 Panino$12.99
Steak, blue cheese crumbles, mushroom, onion, spinach, mozzarella & balsamic glaze
Pepsi$2.99
Small Lasagna$11.99
Our house-made recipe, topped with provolone cheese & house marinara.
*Photo Shown- Large Portion
Cheese Sticks$6.99
Our house-made dough, rolled thin, & baked with cheddar &
mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni Sticks$7.50
Our house-made dough, rolled thin, & baked with cheddar & mozzarella cheese & topped with pepperoni
Buffalo Chicken Panino$12.99
Seasoned chicken breast, Swiss cheese, spicy wing sauce, celery, served with side of creamy bleu cheese or ranch
Large CYO Pasta$12.25
House marinara served over spaghetti or penne
Prime Rib French Dip$13.50
Thinly sliced prime rib, Swiss cheese, onions, mozzarella cheese and sides of creamy horseradish sauce and Au Jus *while supplies last*
All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1721 S 8th St, Colorado Springs CO 80905

Directions

