Panino’s West
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
1721 S 8th St
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1721 S 8th St, Colorado Springs CO 80905
Nearby restaurants
Nourish Organic Juice
We are proud to provide high quality, all house-made, organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, vegan, and gluten free soups, salads, kale chips, dressings, and baked goods. We strive to foster respect for our Earth, oneself, and our community. Nourish is your healthy hub for a vibrant life!
Ivywild Kitchen @ Ivywild
Embedded in the heart and soul of the bustling Ivywild School, Ivywild Kitchen focuses on inventive comfort food - primarily honest-to-goodness burgers. We are committed to providing artisan and handmade dishes using only the best ingredients. The simply fresh cuisine and rustic setting create the perfect ambiance for any occasion.
Lazo Empanada @ Ivywild
Traditional Argentinian pockets of perfection stuffed with mouthwatering, farm-fresh fillings, nestled in flaky dough, & baked with love
Salad or Bust @ Ivywild
Salad or Bust started as Colorado's first and only mobile walk-thru salad bar. It was built on a short school bus and has been all over the state. Although the bus has been retired, Salad or Bust is thrilled to serve you here at Ivywild School. #STAYFRESH