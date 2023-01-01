Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Panora

Panora restaurants
Panora restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Links Bar and Restaurant

5071 Clover Ridge Rd, Panora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$12.00
Blackened tilapia topped with chipotle slaw, pico and avocado. Choose flour or corn tortillas.
More about Links Bar and Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Los Altos - Panora

108 W MAIN ST, PANORA

Avg 4.8 (27 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dos Fish Tacos$11.50
More about Los Altos - Panora

