Panos Restaurant

Since 1956, Panos’ Restaurant has been committed to serving Erie with quality food, priced right. Our expansive breakfast, lunch & dinner menu has something for everyone in your family.

1504 W 38th St

Popular Items

Hash Browns (Large)$3.99
Create your own Omelette$5.95
The Pancake Combo$10.59
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, 2 pancakes.
Cajun Eggs$10.75
A bed of home fries, onions, ham, mushrooms and cheese topped with two basted eggs, Cajun spice, served with toast & jelly.
Perch Basket (3) with Fries$13.95
Greek Buster Combo$9.59
One Greek hot dog, one Greek burger, and one regular Greek fries.
Frittata$12.95
4 scrambled eggs, Italian sausage, onions, peppers, potatoes, pepperoncinis, cheese, and mushrooms, served with toast & jelly.
Greek Fries (Large)$7.25
Our famous Greek sauce served over hot cheddar cheese on a bed of French fries.
The Big Breakfast$9.59
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, choice of potato, toast & jelly.
Greek Omelette$10.95
3 egg omelette filled with Greek sauce & American cheese, served with choice of potato, toast & jelly.
1504 W 38th St

Erie PA

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
