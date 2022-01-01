Go
Toast

Pantheon Restaurant Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

3599 State RT 79

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mash W/ Side Gravy$3.95
DOZEN BONELESS WINGS$8.95
CHIX PARM$13.95
Togo$0.50
KIDS GR CHEESE$5.50
FRENCH FRIES$3.25
TWIN BACON CB DLX$11.75
16" ROUND$13.75
DOZEN WINGS$12.00
FULL SHEET (24 SLICES)$21.45
See full menu

Location

3599 State RT 79

Harpursville NY

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Woody's Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

McGirk’s Irish pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moxie Wood Fire Grill

No reviews yet

With an innovative selection of exquisite dishes. including the finest cuts of beef, you will find your experience at Moxie unforgettable.

Gances 2GO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston