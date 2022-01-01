Go
Toast

Panther Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

27 E State St • $

Avg 5 (32 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian Sub$7.75
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Onions, Lettuce, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese and Your Choice of Dressing
Garlic Bread$1.00
12" Original Crust Build Your Own$12.50
Potato Skins$5.95
Bone-In Wings
House Salad
Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, and Croutons
16" Original Crust Build Your Own$15.75
2 Liter Bottle$2.75
Garlic Bread$4.95
Funnel Cake Fries$4.45
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

27 E State St

Milford Center OH

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The 17th Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buckeye Family Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Coffee Hall and Creamery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dawson's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston