Pantry Family Restaurant

The Pantry was established in 1962 and is solely owned and operated. We have slowly evolved from a drive in doughnut shop to a small family style mom and pop breakfast and lunch diner. Sadly, we were asked to leave our original home on El Camino in May 2012. However, through the love and support of our customers we were able to relocate and continue to serve you, our Pantry Family.

1855 S Delaware St

Location

1855 S Delaware St

San Mateo CA

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
