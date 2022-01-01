Go
Toast

Panxa Cocina

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

3937 E Broadway • $$

Avg 4.6 (2435 reviews)

Popular Items

Fry Bread Taco$16.00
Navajo Fry Bread, Chimayo Red Sauce, Crema, Black Bean Puree, Cabbage, Pico, Cotija
Choice of Short Rib, Pork, Chicken, Veggies
New Mexican Pizza$17.00
niman ranch ground beef and hatch green chile, flour tortilla, asiago cheese, chimayo red chile, tomato, pickled onion
Charred Queso Oaxaca$13.00
Hatch green chile, Cilantro pesto, House made chips and grilled bread
Vegan Baked Relleno$22.00
Quinoa, Cashew Nut Cheese, Calabacitas, Black Beans, Salsa Roja
Chips & Dips$12.00
fire roasted salsa, guacamole, black bean dip
Chips and Guac$10.00
Stacked Enchiladas$18.00
choice of short rib, chicken or pork, hatch green chile, chimayo red or both (christmas style)
Ceviche Mixto$15.00
Whitefish, Pepitas, Pico, Aji Amarillo, House chips
Green Chile Cornbread$10.00
served with whipped honey butter
Chimayo Posole$17.00
choice of short rib, chicken or pork, pickled slaw, radish, onion, cilantro, grill bread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3937 E Broadway

Long Beach CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taco Shore

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy!

The Firkin Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

taste wine-beer-kitchen

No reviews yet

Thank you Shopping at Olives!!

Portfolio Fit

No reviews yet

Portfolio Fit is a coffee and smoothie bar located in Belmont Shore, just steps off the beach, adjacent to Iconix Fitness. We specialize in protein shakes, smoothies, coffee, acai bowls and small healthy bites! Come by and check us out!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston