Panzone's Pizza

Proudly serving LBI's Favorite Pizza for 41 years! Family Owned & Operated!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

2117 Long Beach Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (231 reviews)

Popular Items

Sm Pizza$17.50
The Classic ~ Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Five classic battered mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of dipping sauce
Garden Salad
Tomato, Black Olive, Chic Peas, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers and Sliced Onions served over a bed of greens with your choice of dressing
Cheese Steak$11.00
Chopped Steak with Melted American. Customize and add your favorite ingredients!
Lg Pizza$18.50
The Classic ~Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
Pizza Slice$3.50
Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
French Fries$6.00
Steak Cut Crispy Fries
Garlic Knots (6)$6.00
A customer favorite!! Made from our special dough, hand tied & baked and topped with our homemade garlic sauce & romano cheese. Served with a side of sauce.
Lg Anniversary Pizza$25.50
"A House Favorite" Fresh Garlic, Dollops of Ricotta, Splashed Sauce, Romano Cheese & Fresh Basil
Caesar Salad
Hand Chopped Romaine, Grated Romano Cheese tossed in a Creamy Caesar Dressing topped with Croutons and a sliced hardboiled egg.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2117 Long Beach Blvd

Surf City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

