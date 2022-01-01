Paoli restaurants you'll love

Go
Paoli restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Paoli

Paoli's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Paoli restaurants

Nick Filet image

 

Nick Filet

111 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Bites
Bite size pieces of filet in our special regular seasoning.
Nickadelphia - Filet Sandwich
Cut of filet mignon sandwich with provolone cheese, onions, and horseradish.
Bold N Smokey - Filet Sandwich
Cut of filet mignon sandwich with cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, and BBQ sauce.
More about Nick Filet
Mainline Seafood Market image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mainline Seafood Market

72 E Lancaster Ave, Paoli

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beer Battered Fish and Chips$14.00
Poke Bowl$15.00
Fried Shrimp (1 pc)$1.50
More about Mainline Seafood Market
Main pic

 

Our Deli & Cafe

41 East Lancaster Avenue, Paoli

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Our Deli & Cafe
Map

More near Paoli to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston