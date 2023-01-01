Chef salad in Paoli

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spatola's Pizza

32 West Lancaster Avenue, Paoli

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$12.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, olives, eggs, pepperoni, lunch meat
More about Spatola's Pizza
Our Deli & Cafe

41 East Lancaster Avenue, Paoli

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lg Chef Salad Platter$9.99
Sm Chef Salad Platter$7.99
More about Our Deli & Cafe

