Chef salad in
Paoli
/
Paoli
/
Chef Salad
Paoli restaurants that serve chef salad
Spatola's Pizza
32 West Lancaster Avenue, Paoli
No reviews yet
Chef Salad
$12.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, olives, eggs, pepperoni, lunch meat
More about Spatola's Pizza
Our Deli & Cafe
41 East Lancaster Avenue, Paoli
No reviews yet
Lg Chef Salad Platter
$9.99
Sm Chef Salad Platter
$7.99
More about Our Deli & Cafe
